Justin Bieber has kept a relatively low profile — as low of a profile as a generational pop star can keep — since releasing Justice, his sixth studio album, in March 2021 and canceling the remainder of his subsequent Justice World Tour due to health concerns in early 2023.

Mk.gee just gave Beliebers hope.

The New York Times’ Joe Coscarelli profiled the 27-year-old born Michael Todd Gordon and noted, “Gordon has been writing and recording with Bieber.”

“He’s searching,” Mk.gee said, adding, “Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something.”

Bieber has plenty to write about. He and Hailey Bieber, his wife of six years, recently welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber. The 30-year-old perennial hitmaker announced Jack’s birth with an August 23 Instagram post showing the baby’s tiny foot.

Meanwhile, Mk.gee just kicked off his second tour of 2024 after releasing Two Star & The Dream Police in February. Check out his purported setlist here, and see his remaining dates below.

09/06 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/09 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

09/11 — Denver, CO @ Summit

09/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/14 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

09/15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/19 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

09/20 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/21 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

09/23 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

09/24 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

09/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/26 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/01 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/02 — Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall

10/03 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

10/29 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

10/30 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

10/31 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

11/02 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte

11/04 — Berlin, DE @ Betonhalle

11/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

12/03 — Brisbane, AUS @ The Triffid

12/05 — Sydney, AUS @ Metro Theatre

12/06 — Meredith, AUS @ Meredith Music Festival

12/07 — Melbourne, AUS @ Max Watts

12/08 — Melbourne, AUS @ Forum Theatre