Justin Bieber has kept a relatively low profile — as low of a profile as a generational pop star can keep — since releasing Justice, his sixth studio album, in March 2021 and canceling the remainder of his subsequent Justice World Tour due to health concerns in early 2023.
Mk.gee just gave Beliebers hope.
The New York Times’ Joe Coscarelli profiled the 27-year-old born Michael Todd Gordon and noted, “Gordon has been writing and recording with Bieber.”
“He’s searching,” Mk.gee said, adding, “Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something.”
Bieber has plenty to write about. He and Hailey Bieber, his wife of six years, recently welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber. The 30-year-old perennial hitmaker announced Jack’s birth with an August 23 Instagram post showing the baby’s tiny foot.
Meanwhile, Mk.gee just kicked off his second tour of 2024 after releasing Two Star & The Dream Police in February. Check out his purported setlist here, and see his remaining dates below.
09/06 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/09 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
09/11 — Denver, CO @ Summit
09/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/14 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
09/15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/19 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
09/20 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/21 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
09/23 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
09/24 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
09/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/26 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/01 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
10/02 — Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall
10/03 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
10/29 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
10/30 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
10/31 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
11/02 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte
11/04 — Berlin, DE @ Betonhalle
11/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
12/03 — Brisbane, AUS @ The Triffid
12/05 — Sydney, AUS @ Metro Theatre
12/06 — Meredith, AUS @ Meredith Music Festival
12/07 — Melbourne, AUS @ Max Watts
12/08 — Melbourne, AUS @ Forum Theatre