Justin Bieber Posts What Seem To Be Release Dates, One Of Which Is Christmas Eve

Justin Bieber hasn’t put out a new album since 2015, but lately, there have been signs that this could change soon. He just shared another indication of that today: He took to social media to share three dates, which seem to suggest that new material is coming soon. If this is the case, Bieber fans can expect something new on Christmas Eve, as Bieber wrote, “December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020.”

This isn’t unprecedented by any means, as Bieber has indicated multiple times in recent months that he has new music ready or almost ready to go. Back in April, he told the Coachella audience that he had an “album coming soon.” In a video from October, he said, “I’m putting out an album this year. […] Album coming out this year. Another song coming out… soon.”

Later that month, he shared another post suggesting that new material is on its way soon, writing in the image, “If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.” The post was captioned, “Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.” Shortly before that, he shared a post that ready simply, “R&BIEBER.”