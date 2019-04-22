Getty Image

Ariana Grande knows how to secure crowd-pleasing Coachella guests: She got (most of) NSYNC during the first weekend, and last night, she was joined by Justin Bieber. He came on stage to perform “Sorry,” and that was one of just a handful of performances he’s given over the past couple years. Bieber has given indications recently that he might be stepping away from music for a while, but he seemingly pulled a 180 at Coachella, as he announced that his next album is on its way.

.@JustinBieber reveals his new album is coming soon after perfoming for the first time in two years during @ArianaGrande’s set at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/xQsDRtD89o — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 22, 2019

Addressing the crowd, Bieber said, “I haven’t been on stage in like two years. I came out here, I had no idea I was going to be on this stage tonight, absolutely no idea. I wore this fly outfit not knowing that I was going to be on stage. So anyways, this is my first time on stage in like two years. So I had to get my groove back, I had to get my swag back on, you know what I’m saying? Thank you so much Coachella, thank you so much to Ariana Grande. And by the way: album coming soon.”

Thank you @ArianaGrande . Thank you @coachella. That felt right. Love you. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 22, 2019

Last month, Bieber hinted that he could be taking a musical hiatus, saying on Instagram, “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.” However, he wrote in the same post, “I will come with a kick ass album ASAP,” and now it looks like ASAP could actually be pretty soon.