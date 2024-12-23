What Book Will ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 Be Based Upon?

Since dads (and the people who love them) cannot resist a fast-talking Vince in a role that feels retroactively tailor made for him, the call did not take long for more of Yancy’s adventures, but that brings up a necessary question for anybody who wants to “read ahead” while waiting for the second season.

Apple TV+ has been going in hard on sci-fi for the future, but the tech giant’s streaming service is not neglecting the Dad TV realm. Those successes thus far include rapid-fire updates to Slow Horses and a potential continuation of Ted Lasso , but a recently added series received the green light for more, too. That would be Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn in Bill Lawrence’s series adaptation of the Carl Hiassen novel.

What Book Will Bad Monkey Season 2 Be Based On?

Well, that’s a mystery, but at least there’s confirmation of what book the series will not tackle next. According to Variety, the Hiassen-penned Bad Monkey sequel novel, Razor Girl, will not materialize next onscreen: “[A]ccording to an individual with knowledge of the production, Season 2 will not be based on that book.” No further hints have been dropped, but Bill Lawrence did declare, “I hope that people know that Carl Hiaasen is an idol of mine and an inspiration for me as a writer” before adding, “To get to go on telling his story with Vince Vaughn and this great cast, at least the characters who are still alive, is very exciting.”

So, will the series go off book completely? Nobody is talking yet. More changes are coming, too, as Variety recently reported that the show will no longer be filmed in the Florida Keys. California tax incentives (to the tune of $20.6 million for the second season) have wooed the show to Los Angeles, but neither Apple TV+ nor Bill Lawrence have revealed whether the story will also be based in LA, or if they will somehow fake a Florida location. What isn’t changing is that Vaughn will still portray Andrew Yancy, which should be enough to keep the Bad Monkey audience tuning in for more.