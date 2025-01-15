A new Justin Bieber era might be on the way, as a video he just shared on his Instagram Story today (January 15) teases.

The video sees Bieber driving a car as he listens to a song featuring him sing-rapping over a minimal instrumental. It’s also captioned with film and handwriting emojis, suggesting he’s writing music and working on visual components.

If Bieber does have a new album on the way, it’ll be his first since 2021’s Justice. He has popped up here and there with new songs since then, though, like the 2022 Omah Lay collab “Attention” and a 2023 acoustic version of SZA’s “Snooze.”

This follows recent rumors that Bieber was getting ready to make his musical comeback. Due in part to money owed to concert promoter AEG for canceling the Justice World Tour, Bieber is apparently in need of money, so he has reportedly hired a new attorney, and has been working on new music and considering performing live.

Then, there’s Mk.gee saying in September 2024 that he had been working with Bieber on new music. He said, “He’s searching. Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something.”