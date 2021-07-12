Justin Bieber unveiled his rescheduled Justice tour dates a couple months ago, and they kick off in February 2022 and run through to June. Before that gets going, though, he got good practice by squeezing a bunch of performances into a short window. Specifically, he played three concerts in just 24 hours.

As Billboard notes, Bieber was on hand at the opening weekend of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, a new location of the West Hollywood supper club by The h.wood Group. On Friday night, he played an hour-plus, 18-song set at the 1,500-capacity Encore Theater, during which he was joined by The Kid Laroi to perform their collaboration “Stay.”

Later in the evening, Bieber found his way to XS Nightclub and performed five songs in the 5,000-person-capacity venue: “Where Are You Now,” “Cold Water,” “Peaches,” “Sorry,” and “What Do You Mean.”

Then, on Saturday night, he found himself back at Wynn to walk the red carpet at the Delilah grand opening. After midnight, he performed a brief invite-only set for 500 guests, during which he was again joined by The Kid Laroi for “Stay.”

Bieber shared a photo of the festivities and noted simply, “Last night was crazy!!”

Check out some clips from Bieber’s performances below.