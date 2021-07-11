Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper have shared a number of moments throughout their careers. From their early collaborations that include “Roller Coaster” and “Juke Jam” to their most recent one with “Holy,” the two artists are quite familiar with each other. So it’s no surprise that they’ve both signed on to headline the upcoming Freedom Experience concert in Los Angeles. The event is the finale of 1DayLA’s weeklong COVID-19 service event that takes place from July 18-24.

According to a press release for the event, 1DayLA’s goal is to mobilize 20,000 volunteers in the Southern California area to help “organize beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance, and aid distribution.” The concert itself will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California which holds up to 70,000 people. Jaden, Tori Kelly, and more are also slated to perform at the upcoming show.

Bieber revealed that his reason for joining the 1DayLA show was his commitment to the “powerful idea that a movement for change can start with individuals helping one another and their community.”

The news comes after Bieber joined The Kid Laroi for their latest collaboration, “Stay,” an effort Laroi described as “probably the most organic way of making a song I’ve ever done.” Chance, on the other hand, is preparing to release his upcoming concert film, Magnificent Coloring Book.

Scroll up to see a flyer for the event and for more on 1DayLA, click here.