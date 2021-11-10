Dunkin’ may be one of the most popular coffee chains in the US, but many Canadians are partial to the Toronto-based chain Tim Hortons — and Justin Bieber is apparently no exception. The “Peaches” singer has teamed up with the popular coffee and donut chain to collaborate on three brand-new, albeit a little bizarre, flavors of donut holes (which they’re calling Timbiebs, a variation on the chain’s usual name for donut holes, Timbits).

The new flavors will officially hit shelves on November 29, but Bieber is already hyped on the collaboration. Introducing the flavors in a commercial for Tim Hortons, Bieber arrived to the chain’s headquarters to brainstorm creative flavor ideas. The three he landed on are Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” Bieber said in a statement about the project. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, is equally as excited about the brand partnership. “What’s amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together,” Bagozzi said. “He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand and he’s helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they’re going to love. We’re really looking forward to what’s next.”

Watch Bieber’s Tim Hortons commercial above.