We Tried The Dunkin’-Harpoon Collaboration For All You Donut-Beer Fans

Two years ago, well-known coffee and donut chain Dunkin’ Donuts (now just Dunkin’) collaborated with Boston’s renowned Harpoon Brewery to release a beer made with chain’s Espresso Blend Coffee. It was called Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter and it tasted exactly like it sounds — sweet, rich, and full of roasted coffee flavor. This year, the brands decided to up the ante a bit. While the aforementioned porter is being re-released, Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte, Boston Kreme Stout, and the highly suspect-sounding Jelly Donut IPA are being added into the seasonal mix. If you didn’t gather it based on the beer names, the collab sees two donut-infused beers included in this year’s offerings. The Boston Kreme Stout and Jelly Donut IPA were brewed with actual donuts. All four beers will be available on draft, in six-packs, and in the new Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen mix pack (which gets you three cans of each flavor) starting in September. Since it’s natural to be wary about what these borderline stunt beers taste like, we decided to sample all four. Check our tasting notes below and decide which (if any) of these brews you’re going to sip on come fall.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte ABV: 5.2% The Story: It’s not fall without pumpkin beers. Harpoon turned the trope on its head by making a spiced latte ale using real pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices, and coffee. Tasting Notes: The nose is all pumpkin. The palate is pretty much the equivalent of taking a big gulp of autumn. There’s a lot of pumpkin flavor, is what we’re saying — sure to appeal to pumpkin spice fans. Basically, it’s like a hybrid of a pumpkin pie and a beer. But there’s also an underlying smoky, spicy cup of coffee lingering on the finish that adds enjoyable nuance. Bottom Line: It’s a little stunty and in danger of getting muddled, but overall this works. Harpoon Dunkin’ Boston Kreme Stout ABV: 4.3% The Story: The Boston Kreme (or Boston Cream) is a classic donut flavor. It’s pretty much a Boston Cream Pie in donut form with chocolate frosting and a creamy center. The beer made in its honor was brewed with cacao nibs and actual Dunkin’ Boston Kreme donuts. Tasting Notes: The Boston Kreme donut is full of cream (obviously) and is covered in chocolate. It should come as no surprise that these flavors work well in a stout. The taste is of a classic Irish stout with the pleasing addition of rich, sweet chocolate. A very indulgent beer — you don’t want to drink too many in a row. Bottom Line: Fans of classic dry Irish beers like Guinness will definitely appreciate this chocolate-centric stout.