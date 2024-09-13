Justin Timberlake’s Hamptons DWI situation is finally resolved.

As NBC New York reports, Timberlake appeared at a Long Island courthouse today, September 13. There, he pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, a downgrade from the DWI with which he was initially charged. Driving while ability impaired is a non-criminal offense.

Timberlake will have to pay a fine, and while the amount hasn’t been determined, driving while ability impaired typically carries a fine between $300 to $500, along with a 90-day driver’s license suspension.

The judge also said Timberlake has to make a public statement warning against the dangers of drinking and driving. Timberlake will also have to do between 25 and 40 hours of community service, with the final number depending on how his public statement goes. Per NBC News, Timberlake will volunteer at a nonprofit of his choosing.

Timberlake’s forthcoming statement will be his first time publicly addressing the situation directly; He said at a concert shortly after the incident, “We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights, and it’s been a tough week, but you’re here, and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now. I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back, thank you so much.”