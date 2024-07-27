Is it too late for Justin Timberlake to walk away from his DWI case? On June 17, the “My Favorite Drug” singer was reportedly arrested in Sag Harbor, New York. At the time of the detainment, Timberlake was accused of driving while intoxicated.

However, his lawyer Edward Burke Jr. claims that the charges were false in his statement following the matter. Now, according to TMZ, Burke has filed a motion to get the DWI case dismissed.

In the court documents, Burke argued that the case should be dismissed on the grounds of “accusatory instrument defect.” Essentially, he boldly claimed that the arresting officers made several errors on the paperwork. The main mistake being, listing Timberlake was undoubtedly intoxicated. According to Vanity Fair, Timberlake refused a breathalyzer test three times while maintaining that he only had one drink before being pulled over.

The motion is still being reviewed by a judge and while not decided until a later date. Justin Timberlake is currently on the road as part of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. But at this time, his arraignment is scheduled for August 2, where he is expected to attend virtually.

On stage in Chicago, Illinois, Timberlake seemingly addressed the arrest, referring to it as part of his “rough week.”