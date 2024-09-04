Except for a few pending events, music festival season is nearly over in the US. But don’t fret, when one outdoor programming calendar closes, another opens. The lineup for Lollapalooza’s 2025 installment in Chile has been revealed.

Today (September 3), the organization announced Justin Timberlake, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Alanis Morissette, Tool, and Rüfüs Du Sol will headline the multi-day event. Across March 21, 22, and 23 of 2025, international acts and regional favorites will establish roots in Santiago’s Parque Cerrillos.

In addition to the marquee performers, other notable acts on the lineup include Uproxx cover star Tate McRae, Zedd, Rawayana, Teddy Swims, Fontaines D.C., and Jpegmafia.

Tickets for Lollapalooza Chile 2025 will be released in waves. Currently, those interested in attending can snag their tickets as part of the early bird special (1,000 tickets allotted), then pre-sale 1 (4,000 tickets allotted), pre-sale 2 (6,000 tickets allotted), and pre-sale 3 (6,000 tickets allotted) before regular price. With each ticketing group ticket values increase. Early bird tickets start at $138 whereas the regular price ticket group is listed at $374.

View the full lineup below by via of the forthcoming festival’s official flyer. Lollapalooza Chile 2025 is set to take place between March 21 and 23 in Santiago, Chile at Parque Cerrillos. Tickets for Lollapalooza are on sale now. Find more information here.