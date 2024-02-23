We are just weeks away from Justin Timberlake‘s new album, Everything I Thought It Was. And during the rollout, the pop hitmaker has been pulling out all the stops. Over the past few weeks, Timberlake has performed two free pop-up shows, performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and shared new songs by way of live performances. Tonight (February 23), Timberlake has shared “Drown,” the latest taste of Everything I Thought It Was.

The new single shows a vulnerable side of Timberlake, as he details feelings of betrayal by a lover.

“You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons / Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried / Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start / Should’ve never followed you this far, now I’m in the deep end / And you let me drown / You didn’t even try to save me,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

While the past few years have placed Timberlake in a controversial light, Timberlake seems to be telling his side of the story through music. Though it’s unclear who the song is about, Timberlake’s ability to tell a story through a pop ballad hasn’t dwindled.

You can listen to “Drown” above.

Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 via RCA. Find more information here.