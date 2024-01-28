Justin Timberlake is back, and he’s pulling out all the stops. Tonight (January 27), the pop artist made a return to Saturday Night Live, as he gears up to release his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was. In his first performance of the night, Timberlake premiered a new song, “Sanctified.”

During the performance, Timberlake showed off his soulful vocal chops. Joined by a choir, four electric guitarists, and drummers, Timberlake displayed the versatility, for which he’s become known throughout his illustrious career.

“You know I’m an animal / I belong in the wild, wild, wild / When I get out of control ain’t no bringing me down down down,” he sings on the song’s opening verse.

Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe made an appearance, adding a scorching verse at the bridge.

This coming Wednesday (January 31), Timberlake is performing a free show at Irving Plaza in New York City. Fans can start requesting tickets, however, won’t find out if they’ve been selected until the day before the show. This show follows another free show he performed in Memphis earlier this month, where he first performed “Sanctified,” as well as his new single, “Selfish.”

You can watch the performance of “Sanctified” above.

Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 via RCA. Find more information here.