Here Is Justin Timberlake’s ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ Setlist

Justin Timberlake just launched his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour with a show in Vancouver last night (April 29). Those planning to check out future stops of the trek might be interested in what the evening’s setlist looked like.

Per user-reported data from setlist.fm, the most-represented album in the setlist was naturally Timberlake’s latest, Everything I Thought It Was. After that, Timberlake most prominently pulled from the albums FutureSex/LoveSounds, Justified, and The 20/20 Experience. Timberlake stuck primarily to his own songs, but he did work a cover of Chic’s “Good Times” into the mix.

All in all, Timberlake played a whopping 29 songs, opening with “No Angels” and “LoveStoned.” The setlist also featured acoustic versions of “Selfish” and “What Goes Around… Comes Around.”

Find the full setlist below and check out Timberlake’s upcoming tour dates here.