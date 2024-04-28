Since their musical reunion (“Better Place“) for Trolls Band Together soundtrack and subsequent in-person appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs, fans have been experiencing NSYNC fever. However, with member Justin Timberlake focused on his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, and forthcoming The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, they’ve only had a few minor run-ins since then.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Timberlake hinted that more music from the group would come. But according to TMZ, there is so much more up the group’s sleeves. The outlet reports that the highly anticipated NSYNC reunion tour could be a reality. Sources close to the matter claim that not only is the group on board, but the proposed arena tour kicked off a bidding war.

Supposedly, two of the industry’s biggest event promoters, Live Nation and AEG, have contacted the group to get a feel for how committed they are to the idea of a massive tour. The sourced claims the tour would come with an impressive payout to each of the members. However, those close to business dealings haven’t disclosed any specifics.

With Timberlake’s tour set to wrap up in July, the group has ample time to comb over the offers before making a final decision. As for when the reunion tour will kick off, that detail are still being worked out. Again, TMZ‘s insider says that if NSYNC does agree to a deal, the shows won’t take place until well into 2025.