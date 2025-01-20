Sadly, the Los Angeles County wildfires continue to rage on in the region. While many events (including dozens of pre-Grammy programming) has been cancelled, others have gone on. One of those notable shows include Justin Timberlake’s recent The Forget Tomorrow World Tour stop.

Yesterday (January 18), the “FutureSex/LoveSound” singer took a “moment to recognize” and acknowledge the tireless local relief efforts during his stop at Anaheim, California’s Honda Center.

Read Justin Timberlake’s full statement below.

I want to take a moment to recognize what’s going on in LA. I want to give a shout-out to the first responders, firefighters, citizens of the community, all that you gave. I’m sure so many of us in this room know someone, or is related to someone, or has heard about someone so close to us being affected by this devastating incident. And so many of us onstage either live there and in the crew know people who live there, and we just came from there, and it truly is devastating.

I just wanted to recognize how beautiful it is, how well everyone has responded in that area. And I just wanted to say: Keep your thoughts and prayers with LA. Donate if you can — if you can — but thoughts and prayers with LA. Thank you so much, Anaheim.