Today, Time unveiled this year’s recipients of their annual Time100 Next list, consisting of “emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.” This includes actors, musicians, and even athletes. Memphis Grizzlies favorite Ja Morant is on this year’s list and his bio was written by another famous local: musician/actor Justin Timberlake.

“Ja Morant, the all-star point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, is a human highlight reel,” Timberlake wrote. “The way he jumps over opponents on his massive power dunks changes the way you think about the game. How is he doing what he’s doing?”

“We’ve got a unicorn in Memphis, my hometown,” he continued. “Every once in a while, certain players come along and really change the culture of the game. Ja is emerging as a face of the NBA for good reason. The only thing missing for him is championship hardware. I know he’s going to go after it hard this season. He really exemplifies Memphis because of his mix of toughness, confidence, and humility. He brings joy to people around him. You see it in his interactions with fans, especially young ones.”

Specifically, Timberlake references two examples of Morant’s positive interactions: a viral video of him tipping a waitress $500 and his popular dance move, the “Griddy.” Timberlake added, “That joy is just Ja’s nature. He is who he is, and he demands respect. Because he’s so damn good.”

