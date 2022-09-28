Every year, Time unveils its Time100 Next list, which “recognizes 100 rising stars from across industries and around the world.” One of those industries is music and consequently, the newly revealed 2022 edition of the list includes a number of recognizable artists, including SZA, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Rina Sawayama, Finneas, and FKA Twigs.

Introducing the 2022 #TIME100Next, featuring 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership https://t.co/4K9deB2sne — TIME (@TIME) September 28, 2022

Each of the artists had a blurb written about them by another famous person. Jimmy Fallon, who will welcome Jack Harlow as co-host of The Tonight Show for an episode in October, wrote of Harlow, “‘What’s Poppin?’ That was the first time I heard Jack Harlow, and I couldn’t have pulled my phone out any faster to Shazam the song. That usually leads to a string of phone calls and emails to see if an artist is ready to perform or debut on The Tonight Show — and word back from his team was, ‘He’s ready.’ It’s been fun to ride with him — rom that race against time on Shazam, to his debut TV performance, to being part of his viral VMA opening, to his actually co-hosting The Tonight Show with me. And this is just the beginning for Jack Harlow.”

Actress Tommy Dorfman also said of Sawayama, “Rina Sawayama is magnificent. She puts in the work and it is paying off in a beautiful, organic way that I deeply admire. When you have the kind of artistic integrity that she has, you can’t fail. Because she’s not competing with anyone — she’s in a league of her own. Her music is so powerful and so danceable. She has such a warm and loving energy, so it’s always great to see her.”

Find the full Time100 Next list here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.