Justin Timberlake is taking full responsibility for drinking and driving. But, fans of the “Drown” singer have joking charged him with indecent exposure due to a recent wardrobe malfunction.

Back on December 12, Timberlake unintentionally gave The Forget Tomorrow World Tour attendees a full view of his crotch (viewable here) while performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. But during his December 20 tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, Timberlake made a subtle address to his onstage look to overlook another viral moment.

In a clip (viewable here), as Timberlake floats above the T-Mobile Center crowd strapped into a harness, the musician swapped out his basic tee for a longer custom cut tunic. Users online have applauded Timberlake for modifying his tour apparel. Others considered the embarrassing moment as karma for how he handled the infamous Super Bowl Halftime performance incident with Janet Jackson.

“Y’all hurt that man’s feelings. And I’m here for it,” wrote one user.

“Y’all… the way he insecurely tugged on his new long tunic 😩,” penned another.

“The damage has been done sir,” added another

“I absolutely love this for him, and Britney, and Janet…,” chimed another.

With the tour scheduled to run well into 2025, Timberlake has a few more weeks to perfect his show garments.