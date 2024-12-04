Justin Timberlake has had a rough year. The “Drown” singer was arrested and plead guilty to driving while intoxicated. Also, due to medical issues Timberlake was forced to cancel and reschedule The Forget Tomorrow World Tour shows. Based on reports, Timberlake’s trials and tribulations aren’t over.

According to Radar Online, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are supposedly on a marital break.

A supposed insider claimed that the pair are “splitting up” for the holidays. The same source alleged that Biel initiated the split but isn’t ready to file for divorce. “She might go to one or two of his concerts to show she’s willing to support him,” said the insider. “But privately she’s relieved to be having some space so she can take stock, catch up on her own projects, and see friends.”

The individual went on to discuss the alleged reason for the rift, saying: “Emotionally, it’ll be a relief for her to get away from all the drama,” seemingly referring to Timberlake’s DWI arrest in June.

Back in October, a source told People that Timberlake was focused on making it up to Biel for his reckless actions that could’ve been devastating to their family.

October marked Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s 12th wedding anniversary. Since tying the knot in 2012, they welcomed two sons 9-year-old Silas, and 4-year-old Phineas.