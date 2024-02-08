Kacey Musgraves is entering her Deeper Well era, as she dropped the title track from her next album. She had been teasing it both for fans on social media and through a trailer that aired during a commercial break of the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The song serves as Musgraves’ way of letting go of what is no longer needed, as she comes out the other side of her Saturn Return — which plays a role in the lyrics. “When I turned 27, everything started to change,” she opens the track, setting the scene for the way her life has shifted.

“Love is the prism, and my role in it,” Musgraves shared in a statement. “I make sense of the world around me by looking for balance and I’d like to think this album is for anyone who’s living life.”

As for the album as a whole, it served as a fresh start. She worked on it at NYC’s Electric Lady Studios, where she found inspiration in the Great American Songbook.

“I didn’t know what kind of record I was going to make,” she added. “Other than the fact that it was going to be soft and organic and honest. My songwriting roots. And about less meaning more. But beyond that, this album is about who I am in love, and what I’m looking for. The songs are very spiritual. I was seeking some different environmental energy for this project, and Electric Lady has the best mojo.”

Check out Kacey Musgraves’ “Deeper Well” above. Below, find the album’s cover art and tracklist.

1. “Cardinal”

2. “Deeper Well”

3. “Too Good To Be True”

4. “Moving Out”

5. “Giver / Taker”

6. “Sway”

7. “Dinner With Friends”

8. “Heart Of The Woods”

9. “Jade Green”

10. “The Architect”

11. “Lonely Millionaire”

12. “Heaven Is”

13. “Anime Eyes”

14. “Nothing To Be Scared Of”

Deeper Well is out 3/15 via Interscope/MCA Nashville. Find more information here.