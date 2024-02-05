Music’s biggest night has delivered some epic moments. From SZA’s and Miley Cyrus‘ performances to Taylor Swift announcing an album out of nowhere, the crowd at the 2024 Grammys appears to be more engaged than ever. It certainly helps when you have a fantastic host. Unlike another comedian (who shall not be named), Trevor Noah has done a phenomenal job thus far.

Although the attendees and at-home viewers are tuned to see who walks away with a trophy, the esteemed ceremony is the perfect place for recording artists to make music-related announcements. During the broadcast, “High Horse” singer Kacey Musgraves did just that.

Musgraves secured a commercial slot at the 2024 Grammys to announce her next album. In the visual, captioned: “I found a deeper well,” Musgraves explores the world in search of peace with stops in the meadows. Just days ago, Musgraves first teased the forthcoming release with a booty-baring photo on her official X (previously Twitter) page.

pic.twitter.com/wicZVTZWu9 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 4, 2024

No further information hasn’t been shared about the project. However, the title of the commercial on YouTube suggests that it could be titled, My Saturn Has Returned.... Find more information here.

Watch the commercial above.

