Since releasing her shimmering debut album Isolation in 2018, fans have been anxious for more music from Kali Uchis. When the singer released her first bilingual track “Solita” back in late December, fans were hoping an album was soon to follow. However, the track proved to be a standalone single. Uchis instead lent her voice on collaborations with other artists like Kaytranada and Little Dragon before sharing an EP of quarantine-recorded demos in April. Now, Uchis points to new music on the horizon with the steamy track “La Luz” with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez.

With “La Luz,” Uchis serves up another Tainy-produced track, her latest following the Rico Nasty collaboration “Aquí Yo Mando” in August. “La Luz” further previews her upcoming sophomore album, which has yet to be announced, though press materials indicate is her first Spanish language project. Indeed, the song is mostly sung in Spanish, and on it, they sing of intimate affairs, with a chorus that translates to, “We’re going to turn the lights off / And we’re going to do everything / We’re going to do everything, baby.”

In a statement alongside the single’s release, Uchis thanked her fans for their continued support: “To my fans & new listeners; I pray this song makes you feel tasty & powerful, thank you!”

Listen to Uchis’ “La Luz” with Jhay Cortez above.

