Karol G has her foot firmly on the gasolina right now. The Colombian urbano singer brought out J Balvin for her explosive Coachella weekend two set this past weekend, and dropped her first new single of the year on Friday in the breezy “Provenza.” Now she’s just added a complete slate of $trip Love Tour North American tour dates to go along with her previously announced Latin America dates.

Once the Latin American leg wraps up in June, the $trip Love Tour officially begins for Karol G in Chicago on September 6th and presses on for over 30 new dates. Tickets for Karol G’s $trip Love Tour go on sale Friday, April 29th here. An artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, April 26th and noon local time at the same link with the pre-sale code: AMOR.

05/14 — Santiago De Cali, CO @ Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero

05/21 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

05/22 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

05/25 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

05/26 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

05/27 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

05/28 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

06/02 — Quito, EC @ Coliseo General Rumiñahui

06/03 — Guayaquil, EC @ Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo

06/04 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1

06/05 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1

06/08 — Zapopan, MX @ Auditorio Telmex

06/09 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

06/11 — Mexico City, MX @ Arena Ciudad de México

06/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Arena Ciudad de México

06/15 — Tegucigalpa, HN @ Estadio Chochi Sosa

06/17 — San José, CR @ Parque Viva

06/18 — Panama City, PA @ Plaza Amador

06/19 — San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán

09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/09 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/14 — Washington, DC @ State Farm Arena

09/17 — Montreal, QC @ State Farm Arena

09/18 — Toronto, ON @ State Farm Arena

09/20 — Charlotte, NC @ State Farm Arena

09/22 — Miami, FL @ State Farm Arena

09/24 — Orlando, FL @ State Farm Arena

09/26 — Tampa, FL @ State Farm Arena

09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/30 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

10/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/05 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/07 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/13 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

10/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/15 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/18 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/25 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

10/27 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena