Last month, Kate Nash launched an attention-grabbing effort to fund an upcoming tour: “Butts 4 Tour Buses,” a campaign that saw her start an OnlyFans account focused on her butt.

At the time, she shared a statement saying in part, “Whilst touring is the best job EVER it is currently technically what you might call a passion project for a lot of artists in 2024. […] Costs of travel, accommodation, food, promotion & employees have also gone up in price but musicians are not seeing changes in their gig fees to help pay for all these rising costs. So this Christmas I’m asking that buy either a piece of my merch or my arse on my new ONLYFANS account katenyash87 to support me paying great wages & putting on a high quality show as I will not sacrifice either of things.”

Well, it’s been nearly a month since Nash launched her OnlyFans, and it turns out things are going pretty well with it.

She discussed it in a new Rolling Stone interview, telling the publication her money problems were “solved in seven days.”

The piece notes Nash has “shot to the site’s top percentile of content creators” and “brought in more income in one week than she does in a month on music streaming services.” Nash said, “No one would be talking to me if I just posted a tour poster and said, ‘Touring is really hard right now, your support would mean a lot.'”

