Katy Perry 2022 Las Vegas residency
Getty Image
Pop

Katy Perry Tried To Force ‘Firework’ Into A Popular Meme And It Sparked Some Boos From Fans

InstagramTwitterStaff Writer

Today marks the country’s 246th year of independence and on this year’s Fourth Of July, people all over the country are finding different ways to spend their holiday. Some are gearing up to fire up the grill to make their assortment of hamburgers, hot dogs, and more while others might take a moment to check out their local parade. Others might prepare their collection of fireworks for a colorful show when the sun goes down. Speaking of fireworks, Katy Perry used a brief moment of her Independence Day to join a popular wave on Twitter but it didn’t really fair well with fans.

In a tweet, Katy Perry wrote, “‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh.” It’s clear that the singer used her 2010 hit “Firework” to make a point about the lack of women’s rights in the country, especially after the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade which guaranteed abortion rights for women all over the country. Despite that, the tweet sparked some boos from her fans as some were not a fan of the post in general while others took a second to point out that she endorsed Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles despite his anti-abortion stance.

You can see Katy’s original post above and reactions from fans below.

https://twitter.com/notcoilerey/status/1544006936907206656?s=20&t=SIjTw3NkZJlnk-HX8VRRnA

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×