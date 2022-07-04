Today marks the country’s 246th year of independence and on this year’s Fourth Of July, people all over the country are finding different ways to spend their holiday. Some are gearing up to fire up the grill to make their assortment of hamburgers, hot dogs, and more while others might take a moment to check out their local parade. Others might prepare their collection of fireworks for a colorful show when the sun goes down. Speaking of fireworks, Katy Perry used a brief moment of her Independence Day to join a popular wave on Twitter but it didn’t really fair well with fans.

“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 4, 2022

In a tweet, Katy Perry wrote, “‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh.” It’s clear that the singer used her 2010 hit “Firework” to make a point about the lack of women’s rights in the country, especially after the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade which guaranteed abortion rights for women all over the country. Despite that, the tweet sparked some boos from her fans as some were not a fan of the post in general while others took a second to point out that she endorsed Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles despite his anti-abortion stance.

You can see Katy’s original post above and reactions from fans below.

https://twitter.com/notcoilerey/status/1544006936907206656?s=20&t=SIjTw3NkZJlnk-HX8VRRnA

katy baby i love you but this made my head hurt…. https://t.co/FM7jXL8Ij3 — 𝚝. ✺ (@treyprint) July 4, 2022

i’m going to assume u were inebriated at least a lil bit https://t.co/IbWcgcvu2s — joan 🧝🏾‍♀️ (@joanipertree) July 4, 2022

Delete this Kat 💀 https://t.co/CwPsReWtWU — Nicole Watterson (@TreasureeIsland) July 4, 2022

You endorsed Rick Caruso for LA Mayor who is anti-abortion. Screw that brain back in baby for a sec and realize you messed up, BADLY. Unendorse him now. #AnyoneButCaruso #StopCaruso https://t.co/XsodIktEzG — ⚡️ (@nickitellem) July 4, 2022

imma need you to take this tweet back to the drawing board. https://t.co/pb2EepeRyW — RENAISSANCE malik (@solanasctrl) July 4, 2022

Your heart’s in the right place but I don’t know where the hell your brain is https://t.co/WkyJVgHvkb — Enough Wicker Podcast (@EnoughWicker) July 4, 2022

You supported an anti-choice mayor like last month. https://t.co/pj1FL81sOX — Mike (@vidae01) July 4, 2022

she’s a joke cuz was she literally not just tweeting in support of an anti abortion politician a couple days ago https://t.co/0WeDxzdJIe — amy is suffering (@folkloreamy) July 4, 2022

katy sending this tweet after voting for rick caruso https://t.co/S4kXyD0MGS pic.twitter.com/2NBv3cNynX — Tyler Dinucci!! (@TylerDinucci) July 4, 2022