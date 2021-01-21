Katy Perry has been a big Joe Biden fan for years, and vice versa. Performing as far back as 2012 for Obama/Biden rallies, Perry also visited Biden in the White House in 2014 and has been showing support for his campaign by posing with his VP pick, Kamala Harris, while encouraging her followers to vote, appearing on the Rock The Vote livestream, and sharing lots of election information about mail-in systems. So of course it made sense that she would be part of a whole slew of performers that honored Inauguration Day with special performances.

According to the Presidential Inaugural Committee, tonight’s performances “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.” And in that spirit, Perry performed one of her most uplifting hits, “Firework” at the Capitol in DC to close out the show, while fireworks burst across the sky behind her. Even though she only recently had her first child, the pop star was more than up for a live performance to ring in such a special day. Check out the video above.

In anticipation of the performance tonight Katy shared a bunch of patriotic mics on Twitter earlier today.