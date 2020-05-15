Getty Image
Katy Perry Confirms Whether Or Not Taylor Swift Will Guest On Her New Album

Earlier this week, Katy Perry offered a glimmer of hope that Taylor Swift might appear on her next album, as she neither confirmed nor denied an upcoming collaboration in a recent interview. However, now it appears that, at least at the moment, Perry and Swift do not have a joint song in the works.

In an interview from before the release of “Daisies” (the new single that came out today), one of the hosts asks Perry, “Is it right that Taylor Swift appears on this new song, Katy?” She responded, “No, it’s not correct, but fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future and I’m always open.” The host followed up, “So could she appear on the album, or…?” Perry answered, “No, not as of yet! The fans are so fun. They do search far and wide for easter eggs, and we do put them in our visuals, and in lyric videos, and music videos, and content that we create, but not everything is an easter egg! Some things are just… a flower!”

The two pop stars of course has a public reconciliation in 2019 after years of feuding, and Swift previously spoke about how they have mended their relationship, saying, “We have been on really good terms for a while. She sent this beautiful note and olive branch to the opening night of the Reputation stadium tour, a while ago, and from then on, we’ve been on good terms.”

