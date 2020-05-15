Katy Perry Launches A New Era With The Empowering Anthem ‘Daisies’

Katy Perry has kept busy over the past few years with a slew of singles, and now we know what it has all been building up to. This week, she revealed that her next album, the title of which has not yet been revealed, will be released on August 14. Now she has shared her first new song since making that announcement, “Daisies.”

The track is an empowering anthem about sticking to your guns when faced with adversity. The song is produced by The Monsters & Strangerz, who produced and co-wrote Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey’s hit “The Middle,” as well as more recent tunes by Dua Lipa, Halsey, and Selena Gomez.

Perry explained the meaning behind the single in an Instagram post, writing, “I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell. DAISIES is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now… especially the ones we left behind.”

Watch the “Daisies” video above.

