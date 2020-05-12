In 2013, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry had a falling out, which was so serious that it lasted until last year, when the two publicly buried the hatchet when Perry appeared in Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” video. In recent days, meanwhile, there have been rumors that the two pop icons have a collaboration on the way. Artists tend to brush this sort of hearsay aside, but this time, Perry did not deny is (nor did she confirm it).

During a video chat interview alongside fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, Perry was asked about the rumors, and Perry used her answer to plug the show, saying, “Well, you’re just gonna have to tune in to Idol next week to see all rumors, true or false.”

Swift spoke shortly after the “You Need To Calm Down” video’s release about her then-newly-revived friendship with Perry, saying, “We have been on really good terms for a while. She sent this beautiful note and olive branch to the opening night of the Reputation stadium tour, a while ago, and from then on, we’ve been on good terms. We hadn’t seen each other, though. So the first time we saw each other was at this party, and when we saw each other, it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different, that we had grown up, that we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other. It was just really, really clear that we remembered how much we had in common.”