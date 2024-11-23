Katy Perry has been a household name since her breakout single, “I Kissed a Girl” dominated the pop scene in 2008. Global fame has afforded Perry a host of perks, which haven’t slowed down despite her online critics.

In fact, her superstardom also earned Perry a victory in her length legal battle over her name’s trademark. According to Sydney Morning Herald, Katy Perry won her trademark appeal lawsuit against Australian designer Katie Jane Taylor (owner of the Katie Perry loungewear brand).

Full Court of the Federal Court Justices David Yates, Stephen Burley and Helen Rofe ruled that the “difference in spelling of ‘Katy’ v ‘Katie’ does not take the aurally identical word marks beyond deceptive similarity.”

With that said, due to Perry’s popularity paired with Taylor’s invalidly being registered sole owner of the trademark has been given to the singer.

“Whilst some die-hard fans of [the I Kissed A Girl singer and co-writer] may recognize the incorrect spelling, the ordinary consumer with an imperfect recollection,” wrote the presiding judges. “[It] would be likely to be confused as to the source of the item and wonder whether it was associated with [the performer].”

The battle kicked off after Taylor filed and won a case against Perry in connection to her namesake merchandise line last year. In a statement to the outlet Taylor slammed the decision. “I am devastated with the outcome of the case,” she said. “I won my case at first instance and to have it overturned on appeal is heartbreaking. This case proves a trademark isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on. My fashion label has been a dream of mine since I was 11 years old, and now that dream that I have worked so hard for since 2006 has been taken away.”

Katy Perry has not issued a public response.