In May, Katy Perry wrapped up her time as a judge on American Idol. The reason for her split from the reality competition show was, in her words: “See the world and bring new music in it.”

On July 11, Perry shared the official video for her forthcoming album’s lead Dr. Luke-produced single, “Woman’s World.” Unfortunately, Perry’s typical larger-than-life campy approach has not been received well by the public. So, yesterday (July 13), she took to X (formerly Twitter) to response to the overwhelming criticism her visual has received.

“You can do anything! Even satire,” she wrote.

In the attached clip, Perry is on the set of the video shoot alongside her background dancers. “We’re kind of just having fun being a bit sarcastic with it,” she said. “It’s very slapstick, and very on the nose. And with this set, it’s like, ‘Oooh, we’re not about the male gaze, but we really are about the male gaze,’ and we’re really overplaying it and on the nose because I’m about to get smashed which is like a reset, a reset for me, and a reset for my idea of feminine divine, and it’s a whole different world we go to after this.”

