Dua Lipa recruited a bevy of talent to help her out with Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album. With The Blessed Madonna by her side, Dua wrangled contributions from the likes of Mark Ronson, Yaeji, Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, Gwen Stefani, and Blackpink. While the album seemed like it might be a big last hurrah of Future Nostalgia remixes, that has proven not to be the case.

Today, she shared yet another remix, this time a Kaytranada rework of “Don’t Start Now.” He did a fabulous job with the track, completely re-contextualizing it into a smooth, groovy, and understated house number.

Dua previously said of the album, “The last few months have been surreal. I’ve watched you all dance in your homes and on your Zoom parties to Future Nostalgia like you were in the club with me. It brought so much joy to my days spent at home, even though I would’ve much rather been playing these songs live for you all on the road. During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become Club Future Nostalgia. We invited some friends and legends to join in on the fun with us.”

Listen to the Kaytranada remix of “Don’t Start Now” above.

