Taylor Swift‘s favorite podcast isn’t going anywhere (unless she’s a secret Doughboys fan, then it’s her second favorite).

Travis and Jason Kelce have signed a three-year deal with Amazon’s Wondery for the exclusive ad-sales and distribution rights to their popular New Heights podcast for a reported $100 million.

According to Variety, New Heights will “continue to be available widely on all podcast services, including Wondery’s various distribution channels and on YouTube. The deal also includes ad-free listening for Wondery+ subscribers, livestreams, and rights to develop, manufacture, license, and distribute all merchandise” based on the podcast, like, say, hats worn by Taylor Swift.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights,” the Kelce brothers said in a statement. “We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to New Heights!”

Travis is returning for his 12th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason retired in March after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Both will be in the NFL Hall of Fame someday. The Podcast Hall Of Fame (which is apparently a thing that exists?) will have to wait.