Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce rarely fumbles the football, and he definitely did not want to fumble his girlfriend on the world’s biggest stage. Taylor Swift welcomed Kelce, her boyfriend of nearly one year, to the The Eras Tour stage for the first time during her third London show on June 23, and the three-time Super Bowl champion shared the singular and hilarious goal he had during his viral appearance teeing up “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

Travis had one rule for his debut on stage: Do NOT drop Taylor SEASON 2 FINALE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/G8AykjBmAb pic.twitter.com/hSVoktpl1K — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 3, 2024

“The one thing I told myself is, ‘Do not drop the baby,'” Kelce said during the Season 2 finale of New Heights on Wednesday, July 3. “‘Do not drop Taylor on your way over this damn couch.’ The golden rule was do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely. Coach [Eric] Bieniemy used to always say, ‘That ball has dreams, goals, and aspirations; you do not drop that ball.'”

A few minutes prior, Kelce explained that it was his idea to join Swift for some sort of cameo, but he initially suggested, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 album — that era?” Swift “started laughing” and asked if Kelce was serious, and of course, the NFL’s biggest showman was very serious.

“Sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in,” Kelce said. “There was no, like, bike in case I ran into somebody else or, like, hit one of the dancers or anything. It was, like, the safest option.”

After Kelce’s cameo, Swift took to Instagram to gush about performing at London’s Wembley Stadium for three days and admitted, “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut.”

