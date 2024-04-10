Taylor Swift Dater Travis Kelce Doesn’t ‘Know How The F*ck’ He Did It

In a literal sense, we know how Travis Kelce managed to impress Taylor Swift to the point where they eventually started dating: It started when he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, and the two later met and hit it off.

Conceptually, though, Kelce himself still isn’t quite sure how he made it happen.

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce were joined by guest Lil Dicky/Dave Burd on the April 10 episode of their New Heights podcast, and Dicky commented on the storybook-like nature of the relationship. He said, “The world is kind of like high school, where your most popular pop star, beloved musician somehow met your most popular, beloved athlete, and they actually fell in love, and it’s just real, and… I don’t know. Anyone who hates on it is, like, a bitter loser. But I think a lot of people who would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it, and they acknowledge they love it because there’s something so… American about it or something. I hate to say ‘American,’ but there’s something just classic about it.

Travis responded with a laugh, “I don’t know how I did it because she does not… she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the f*ck I did it.”

Check out the clip below.