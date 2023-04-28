Kelly Clarkson isn’t slowing down on the slaying lately. Today (April 27), she delivered a captivating cover of a Paramore classic as part of the Kellyoke segment of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Joined by an acoustic guitarist, Clarkson, sang “The Only Exception,” which is one of Paramore’s more downtempo ballads, however, Clarkson still delivered powerhouse vocals. These vocals particularly shined through as Clarkson reached the song’s bridge, singing, “I’ve got a tight grip on reality, but I can’t / let go of what’s in front of me here.”

It’s been a busy April for Clarkson. Earlier this month, she released a pair of singles — “Mine” and “Me” — from her upcoming 10th studio album, Chemistry. She also received 11 Daytime Emmy nominations, leading the awards’ talk field. Her electrifying covers alone are proof of why so many people tune in every day.

This summer, she will launch a residency in Vegas, where she will perform new songs from the Chemistry album, as well as some of her several classics.

In the meantime, you can check out the performance of “The Only Exception” above.

Chemistry is out 6/23 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Kelly Clarkson and Paramore are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.