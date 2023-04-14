Kelly Clarkson‘s much-anticipated 10th studio album, Chemistry is on the way. Tonight (April 14), Clarkson has kicked off her impending era with a pair of new songs.

On “Mine,” a freshly divorced Clarkson looks back on her marriage with grief and disappointment in the fact that she stayed for so long. Over a somber piano, she holds onto hope that someone will give her ex-husband a taste of his own medicine.

“Go ahead and break my hеart, that’s fine / So unkind / Eternal sunshine of thе spotless mind / Oh, love is blind / Why am I missing you tonight? / Was it all a lie? / Someone’s gonna show you how a heart can be used / Like you did mine,” Clarkson sings on the song’s chorus.

“Me” features Clarkson singing from a more assured place, belting out some of the best vocals of her career, and setting the stage for a happy, confident new era.

“I don’t need somebody to hold me / Don’t need somebody to love me / Don’t need somebody to pick these pieces up / I put together my broken / Let go of the pain I’vе been holdin’ / Don’t need to need somebody / When I got me,” she sings on the chorus of what’s sure to be one of the year’s biggest empowerment anthem.

According to Clarkson, the upcoming album will put a wide range of emotions on display, detailing a relationship from beginning to end.

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling,” said Clarkson in a statement. “It’s like you have no choice

in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

You can check out “Me” and “Mine” above, and find the Chemistry album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Skip This Part”

2. “Mine”

3. “High Road”

4. “Me”

5. “Down To You”

6. “Chemistry”

7. “Favorite Kind Of High”

8. “Magic”

9. “Lighthouse”

10. “Rock Hudson”

11. “My Mistake”

12. “Red Flag Collector”

13. “I Hate Love” Feat. Steve Martin

14. “That’s Right” Feat. Sheila E.

Chemistry is out 6/23 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Kelly Clarkson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.