Concerts can be long events, sometimes running as long as two or three hours. During this time, human biology doesn’t take a break, and whether or not it’s convenient, the call of nature must be answered. A few months ago, Phoebe Bridgers told a story about the time she pooped herself on stage. Now, Kelly Clarkson has shared a similar tale, which didn’t end well for a “poor trash can,” as she put it.

On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson was chatting with country music legend Clint Black about his talk show Talking In Circles, and he teased an episode in which country singer Sara Evans talks about peeing on stage. That prompted this instant-classic anecdote from Clarkson:

“Well, I’ll tell you right now, there was one time… it wasn’t pee, my friend! I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food and I literally… we were in an arena, and I shouldn’t tell this story, but like I said, my man: I don’t have a filter. I had to run backstage to my quick-change. I grabbed this poor trash can and boy, I destroyed it. It was bad. It was bad, Clint. It was… and we might have to edit this out, but I’m just saying: It happens! What are you supposed to do?”

Watch Clarkson tell the (bowel) moving story above.