On Friday, Taylor Swift released the first of six albums the singer will re-record with Fearless (Taylor’s Version). The new versions are set to arrive after a previous contract with Big Machine, her old label which also owns the masters to her first six albums, granted her the opportunity to begin recreating the projects last fall.

After Swift failed to buy her masters back from the label, she felt she was left with no choice but to re-record the albums. Thanks to some digging by the singer’s adoring fans, however, it appears that a fellow musician may have helped Swift decide to go through with the extensive recording process.

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

Fans discovered a 2019 tweet from Kelly Clarkson where she told Swift to re-record the albums. “@taylorswift13 just a thought,” Clarkson began. “U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions.” She added, “I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

While Swift did not publicly respond to her message, the tweet seems to have become Swift’s plan for re-recording her first six albums whether she ever saw it or not. You can check our Clarkson’s tweet above.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.