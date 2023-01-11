Perhaps one of the strangest trending topics on Twitter of the year so far happened today: “KELLY SAVE WARRIOR NUN,” alongside “Please KELLY SAVE OUR NUNS.” For context, this follows the cancellation of the show Warrior Nun. Fans are apparently bringing singer Kelly Clarkson into this because of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Fans of the fantasy drama want Clarkson to bring its cast on her talk show, and they’re not relenting. “hello @kellyclarkson @KellyClarksonTV,” one fan wrote in a tweet that quickly caught traction. “we made this phase for you we worldwide trend help us save the show and maybe have our beloved cast alba and kty in your amazing show will be much appreciated!! #savewarriornun KELLY SAVE OUR NUNS, reply with the [phrase] COME ON!!”

hello @kellyclarkson @KellyClarksonTV we made this phase for you we worldwide trend help us save the show and maybe have our beloved cast alba and kty in your amazing show will be much appreciated!! #savewarriornun KELLY SAVE OUR NUNS, reply with the phase COME ON!! pic.twitter.com/fY1xDAKWmI — Had || save wn era ➐ (@avanunice) January 10, 2023

The tweets are plentiful and the memes creative. The fans are truly not messing around with this campaign and it’s unlikely they’ll stop soon. Whether or not Clarkson will respond to the clamor is still unknown. She recently made headlines for her stunning cover of Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away.” This new situation is definitely not what she would have expected to make headlines for, but at least it’s got her trending.

NOT AGAIN 😭😂 the oficial quote is KELLY SAVE OUR NUNS 🗣 #SaveWarriorNun #warriornun pic.twitter.com/8qErin8I3s — Warrior Nun Source ⚔️ (@avatricesource) January 10, 2023

nobody puts beatrice in a corner KELLY SAVE OUR NUNS #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/bMIEUaIfJP — val (@puflyx) January 10, 2023

WARRIOR NUN CAST INTERVIEW WHEN ?? @kellyclarkson @KellyClarksonTV KELLY SAVE OUR NUNS !! KEEP TAGGING THE SHOW IN UR TWEETS AND FLOODING COMMENT SECTIONS!! LETS TREND THIS WW pic.twitter.com/ahNAqD20ys — kayy || FIGHTING THE HOLY WAR (@sangriafalls) January 10, 2023

Kelly Clarkson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.