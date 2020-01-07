Kesha Is Heading On A 2020 North American Tour With Big Freedia

Back in October, Kesha recruited Big Freedia for a performance of “Raising Hell” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. That’s apparently an energy Kesha is looking to keep up in 2020, because she has just announced a run of North American tour dates with support from Freedia.

The shows span from late April to early June. Kesha shared a statement about the tour with Rolling Stone, saying:

“While shaking my ass at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm…shake my ass. As often as possible.’ So…this is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!! If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it! And, on the HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not one, but two grand supreme expert body movers — BIG FREEDIA and YOURS TRULY — ME!!!!! Come see us on tour this Spring!!!!!!”

Find the full list of tour dates below.

04/23 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

04/25 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

04/26 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

04/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

05/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater *

05/02 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

05/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

05/06 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

05/08 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

05/09 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic *

05/11 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

05/13 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino *

05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre *

05/16 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

05/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

05/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center *

05/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

05/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

05/23 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

05/25 — St. Louis, MO @ TBD *

05/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

05/28 — New York, NY @ Pier 17 *

05/30 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino — Grand Theater *

05/31 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

06/02 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

06/05 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

* with Big Freedia

High Road is out 1/31 via Kemosabe/RCA Records. Pre-order it here.