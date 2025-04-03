Kesha wants to see your “tits out” this summer.

No, really, that’s the name of her biggest headlining tour to date: the “Yippee-Ki-Yay” singer, who is releasing a new album soon, is hitting the road with newly-reunited Scissor Sisters beginning this July on The Tits Out Tour.

Slayyyter and Rose Graywill will join as support on select dates.

“The most political thing we can do right now is love,” Kesha wrote in a statement. “Love ourselves and love each other. Americans need to have more safe, consensual sex. Our administration is so disembodied and disconnected. I’m going TITS OUT this summer to bring as much safety, fun, acceptance, love, connection, and celebration to this country because we are just as much the fabric of this FREE nation as anyone else.”

She continued:

“I’m committed to bringing my newfound freedom to a city near you. A celebration is in order. I have partnered with Feeld, a dating app for open-minded people, in order to bring our sexually liberated selves and give us a place to flirt, meet, connect, and dance. Color-coded options will be available soon, but this summer wear RED if you are single, horny, and down to flirt! Let’s fight chaos with love, so let’s see how much love we can bring to the summer of 2025. And along the way, I’m looking for a sugar daddy, so if you bring a tall, hot, single friend, you get extra animal points. Let’s help each other find some love and connection this summer. Let’s go tits out!”

Access to pre-sale tickets for The Tits Out Tour begins Tuesday, April 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week, and all remaining tickets will be available through a general on-sale on Thursday, April 10 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.