The Taylor Hawkins Tribute is taking place on Saturday (September 3) in London, England, with the Foo Fighters paying their respects to their late drummer. A number of special guests were booked ahead of time, namely Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, The Police, and Queens Of The Stone Age. In a special moment, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich joined the Foo Fighters on stage to perform “Back In Black” and “Let There Be Rock.”

In a fan tweet, Foo Fighters plus Johnson and Ulrich can be seen having a grand time on stage. The London attendees erupted with excitement and sang along to the classic records.

In some other major moments from the day, Liam Gallagher joined the Foo Fighters to perform “Rock ‘N Roll Star” and Dave Chappelle appeared to discuss his Saturday Night Live appearance in 2020 when the Foo Fighters performed in addition to the time he met Taylor Hawkins’s son at Madison Square Garden.

In more homage to Taylor Hawkins, his side projects Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders went onstage to perform a cover of Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer.”

Check out Brian Johson and Lars Ulrich performing alongside the Foo Fighters in the video above.

