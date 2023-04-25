When pop music’s bad girl and bad gyal collide, fans are in for an epic mashup. Kesha is always up for a seemingly random music connection (see her performance at the Taylor Hawkins tribute). However, her appearance on NBC’s variety game show That’s My Jam, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, was contractually and divinely predestined.

While joining to participate in the segment “Musical Genre Challenge,” the “Chasing Rainbows” singer put her professional knowledge on full display. When asked to perform a glam rock cover of Rihanna’s smash song “Umbrella,” there was no telling how undeniably of a bop she would transform the track into. In all fairness, the Grammy Award-winning song, originally released in 2007, was already loved by millions, but Kesha’s sonic twist reignited viewers’ love for the track.

Although the single does have rock influences, the overwhelming pop and hip-hop presence takes centerstage. “Umbrella” was produced by Tricky Stewart and Kuk Harrell, who are also listed as songwriters on the track along with music titan The Dream.

Kesha has made a killing in pop and dance music, but should she wish to make the transition to glam rock full-time, there’s no doubt she’ll knock it out of the park.

Watch the full video above.