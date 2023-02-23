Lana Del Rey released “A&W” on Valentine’s Day and is preparing to drop her next album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, next month. But did you know that Del Rey’s dad, Rob Grant, is also releasing an album this year?

Grant announced his Lost At Sea album this morning, February 23, with the first single arriving at midnight. The full album is slated for a June 9 release.

A since-deleted-but-still-cached Rough Trade album blurb divulged that “features and writing credits include his daughter Lana Del Rey, while production credits include Jack Antonoff, Luke Howard, Laura Sisk, and Zach Dawes.” Kesha’s mom, Pebe Sebert, doesn’t care about any of that.

“Is he single?” she tweeted.

In another funny twist, Sebert tweeted a selfie from the beach with the semi-related note “Me listening to A&W” on Monday, February 20:

There’s (unsurprisingly) conflicting information on Grant’s status. Google claims he’s still married to Patricia Ann Hill, Lana’s mom, but Distractify hints that Hill has a “new husband.” There are also no traces of Patricia (or any sort of romantic partner) on Grant’s delightful Instagram, for whatever that’s worth.

I mean, he certainly looks like he could have used some company here:

We’ll just have to wait and see if Grant responds to Sebert’s inquiry and sets the record straight himself.

Lost At Sea is out 6/9 via Decca Records.