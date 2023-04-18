Every now and then, Seth Meyers and a guest do a Late Night segment where they go day drinking. The 2019 segment with Rihanna was a particular hit and is the show’s most-viewed YouTube video. It turns out that segment was the most intoxicated Meyers has ever been on the show.

In a Late Late Show interview yesterday (April 17), James Corden asked Meyers what was the most drunk he’s ever gotten doing that segment, and Meyers responded, “We have to edit out some of the drinking just for time, so whatever you see, it’s like 40 percent more than that. Rihanna was the drunkest I’ve ever been, I think, and it was worth every second of it.”

The host then asked how drunk he got and Meyers responded:

“Well, first of all, I should note that… I hate to break the news here: she’s younger than me. We drank the same amount and then she definitely went out. Like, she was fine. She walked out, she looked as good as she did when we started. I went home, immediately fell asleep in the hallway of my apartment. Got in the door, fell asleep. My wife — passive-aggressively, James — put a water next to my head and went to bed.”

Check out the interview above and revisit the Rihanna day drinking segment below.