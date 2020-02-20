Big Freedia Spreads Love In Her Fantastical ‘Chasing Rainbows’ Video With Kesha

Although Big Freedia is primarily known as a New Orleans bounce pioneer, that doesn’t mean she can’t switch it up from time to time. That’s exactly what she does on her new single, “Chasing Rainbows,” which features pop star and tourmate Kesha and more Caribbean influences than the music Freedia is usually known for. In the sunny, Jonah Lincoln Best and Lagan Sebert-directed video, the Queen of Bounce rides a cloud over a tropical backbeat to save the world from prejudice and hate.

The concept may seem a bit cheesy, but considering the personalities involved, it works. Video producers Magic Seed add in colorful visual effects that lean into the cheesiness, with Big Freedia and Kesha literally riding on rainbows, flying on clouds, and walking on sunshine surrounded by colorfully-clad dancers and even unicorns as they take over the airwaves to interrupt a broadcast about the modern-day hate groups that have somehow been given mainstream media attention in the past few years.

“Chasing Rainbows” is the second single from Freedia’s upcoming EP, Louder, out March 13 via East West Records. In a press release, the stereotype-defying artist explains, “To me, ‘Chasing Rainbows’ is a love anthem. It’s about how love will always conquer fear and hate. I’ve always been about celebrating who you are— no matter what anyone tries to tell you—and this song is meant to inspire people to chase their dreams, no matter what obstacles they face.”

Watch Big Freedia’s “Chasing Rainbows” video with Kesha above.

Big Freedia is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.