Nobody loves a holiday release more than Kim Petras. The pop star is infamous for her Halloween projects, but this year, she decided to be sweet and drop a little something for Valentine’s Day. Her new EP, Slut Pop, is heralded as a “sex-positive” release and dropped in full tonight. Packed with gems such as “Treat Me Like A Slut, the title track “Slut Pop,” “XXX” and “Throat Goat” — which sounds like a Slayyyter song tbh — this new material is definitely in line with her latest single, “Coconuts,” which is, uh, not about fruit.

Still, it should be clear for fans who are familiar with Petras’ very prolific release style that “Coconuts” and the single she used to kick off her new era and signing to Republic Records, “Future Starts Now,” are from her upcoming album. None of the Slut Pop material is part of that more official release. According to a press release, this is just a reminder of how no one should be stigmatized for being sexual. Kim teased the new release with a tweet yesterday that shared the cover art and tracklist on a very retro CD. She also teased the title track “Slut Pop” on Twitter. Check out “Slut Pop” up above or stream the full EP below.